Rhode Island is currently in the middle of a sea of national uncertainty and divisiveness, and the country is in danger of being dragged into a legislated denial of many of the most sacrosanct principles of the American Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.
Kevin McCarthy, the most prominent elected Republican leader in Government (and champion of both the disgraced ex-president Trump, and Allan Fung, the Republican candidate for US Congress, RI 2nd District), has publicly advocated for some of the most undemocratic approaches to fundamental American principles ever in the history of the republic, such as:
Denial of the January 6 Insurrection (the most extreme attack on American democracy in 246 years), and refusal to support any of the ongoing initiatives to bring the principal perpetrators to justice.
Support of his party’s extreme politicization of the Supreme Court.
Support of draconian laws being passed at state level (and potentially in the federal congress itself) to severely curtail the rights of women and the personal decisions regarding their health.
Threatening withdrawal of American support for Ukraine in its valiant struggle against the despotic Russian attempt to destroy struggling democracies in Eastern Europe, and, possibly the wider world (even threatening the security of America).
Failing to support any attempts at legislation that would curtail the use of weapons of mass destruction against innocent Americans.
Actively supporting the suppression of long-established voting rights at state and national levels.
Openly advocating for the impeachment of President Biden, who has successfully defended the country against the COVID pandemic (and economic difficulties precipitated by it), gun violence, Russian and Chinese hegemony, energy insecurity, climate-driven disasters etc.
Proposing elimination of some of the country’s core social services critical to the survival of marginalized Americans (like social security, affordable health care, food stamps, subsidized prescriptions, etc.).
Advocating more tax breaks for the super wealthy (further opening the door to influence of “dark money” in elections, Washington lobbying, and influence peddling in government and corporate activity.
Rhode Island has two experienced and highly regarded senators (Whitehouse and Reed) and one federal congressman (Cicilline), all active defenders of American democracy, both in Washington and at home. Much of their effectiveness is due to being key players in a caucus (the Democrats) that shares President Biden’s vision of an America based on equal opportunity for all, and outcomes benefiting everyone.
I see Seth Magaziner as a capable, committed, empathetic member of the Rhode Island community (like the three above) who will work for all of us Ocean Staters in Washington and will defend America against brazen Republican attempts to overthrow elections and undermine our democracy. We citizens must work hard to maintain a Democratic majority in the US Congress by voting for people like Magaziner and Cicilline. Otherwise, McCarthy and Fung will have their way, and authoritarian edicts and laws like those above will severely limit our cherished freedoms.
Bill Brownell
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.