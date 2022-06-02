Recently, around 30 taxpaying seniors attended a current events discussion group at the South Kingstown Senior Center. Bill Isabella, the moderator of the event, purchased a recent movie to show us, one which nearly all the group wanted to see. As the leader, he often brings material to stimulate discussion. All opinions are welcome, and Bill keeps the group interested and respectful of one another. No one is coerced in any way. Nobody must agree. They can just walk out. The center said Bill could not show the film though, as it was too “controversial”.
Of course, they wouldn’t take sole responsibility for this dubious decision themselves, kicking it higher up and getting the town to reinforce the ban. Recall, these are all adults, not children who need “protecting.”
So, now we find an upset, discouraged moderator with a disappointed and dismayed group deprived of our rights for no valid reason. I have since seen the movie elsewhere. It isn’t pornographic nor violent. There is no swearing, no sex even. Nothing worth banning from anybody. It is a carefully-produced, well-researched movie that presents compelling evidence and makes strong points about a subject of immense importance to anyone who cares about the future of our country.
My fellow citizens. This may seem a small matter, but really, it’s not. This is blatant censorship. It’s dangerous, anti-American, against our constitutional rights and it’s simply wrong. I don’t care what side of the political spectrum you favor. We need to care about this type of censoring. It does not belong in a free country. If we do not stop this kind of thing at the earliest manifestation, where will it end? Totalitarianism, communism? Shame on the South Kingstown Center coordinators. Shame on the town officials who condoned this disgraceful infringement on our liberties. We still have the right to our opinions and our free speech, don’t we? Well, not in this town evidently. Makes me wonder, will this letter be censored too?
A quick postscript for the powers that be at the senior center: Instead of restricting and discouraging Bill, you might thank him for moderating his successful, well-attended and spirited group, one of the more interesting and mentally stimulating things your center offers.
Thank you for reading this letter and considering this important matter.
Katherine Kroener
West Kingston
