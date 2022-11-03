Earlier this year, in response to the Dobbs decision and Justice Thomas’s subsequent comments endangering settled law on multiple issues beyond abortion, the US House took up a bill on access to contraception. Despite overwhelming public support, only 8 of 211 House Republicans voted to guarantee access.
Think about that for a second.
We’re not talking about abortion. We’re talking about contraception, the medical advancement most responsible for advancements in gender equity over the past century.
I don’t know what Alan Fung’s views on the subject are and I don’t really care. If elected, he will undoubtedly vote for a Republican speaker who will drive the legislative priorities of our nation for the next 2 years. With 194 of 211 Republicans opposing access to contraception, it’s clear that women’s rights will be very low on that list.
Since the Dobbs decision, many have argued that this election is about abortion. It’s not. It’s about whether we treat each other with respect. It’s about whether women will be seen as first or second class citizens. It’s about whether any of the rights you hold dear can be stripped away in an instant.
I respectfully urge you to consider the future we will be handing to our daughters and sons. I urge you to vote for Seth Magaziner, who will stand with women, their daughters, sons and husbands during this crucial period in our history.
Jason Ralph,
Wakefield
