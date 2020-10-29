Many Americans and Rhode Islanders lament the divisions that characterize our politics today. Those divisions, in a sense, have always been there. The difference between now and just a few short years ago is that politicians emphasize those divisions more than ever because special interests and advocacy groups have more dominant roles in the two major parties. So the more divisive issues get the spotlight and the issues that really matter – keeping taxes low, protecting our neighborhoods and managing real crises – take a backseat.
I am running for state Senate so there is a voice at the State House that emphasizes problem-solving rather than fostering divisions. As a leader in my hometown of Narragansett, I have kept the town’s tax rate in the lowest seven among Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns. I am proud that, despite a pandemic that drained municipal resources, our town maintained a healthy Aa2 bond rating. These accomplishments are not easy, are the result of hard work, dedicated town staff, negotiation and strong leadership. I will bring that same kind of leadership and fiscal stewardship to the General Assembly if I am fortunate enough to be elected by the voters of North Kingstown and Narragansett.
Again, this approach requires discipline because the temptation to cater to special interests is strong. Those special interests often shade the truth to pursue their agendas. They form Political Action Committees (PAC’s) to influence elections. I have stood up to these special interests, ranging from my successful fight to keep the Deepwater Wind cable off of the Town Beach during my first term to fighting for tax relief for the residents by testifying at the State House in more recent years. My constituents supported these efforts and rewarded me with four consecutive terms on the town council. I plan to continue this practical, constituent-focused approach if elected to the state Senate. A politician’s job is to learn the issues on the ground affecting neighborhoods, small businesses and people’s daily lives. I will do that job to reflect the values of North Kingstown and Narragansett voters in this Senate District 36.
Hard work, fiscal sanity and protecting small-town values are the keys to my campaign and will be the keys to how I will govern. I ask for your support next week on Election Day.
Thank you and stay safe.
Matthew M. Mannix
Narragansett
