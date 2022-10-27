On Monday, October 17, Republican School Committee candidate James Gallo offered the following insights during public comment: first, he congratulated Council President Greg Mancini on what this candidate feels are his successes in controlling women. Gallo joked that his nightly goal is to control his fiance — Town Councilor Mary Brimer — but that Mancini has won where he failed. His evidence? The Democratic majority has voted like — well, a Democratic majority. In fact, all five council members have voted together 96% of the time, but Gallo concludes that the three Democrats voting in sync is a coordinated attempt by Mancini to subjugate his female colleagues.
Let’s assume for a moment that Gallo genuinely believes Mancini essentially abuses women to get votes (a notion we wholeheartedly reject, by the way). Wouldn’t the natural response be to call out the abuser, and support his alleged victims? Not so for Gallo: he congratulates Mancini and tells Page and Anderson they have failed as women and should hang their heads in shame. He informs them the women of North Kingstown will ostracize them, though we are not sure who made him the spokesman for women.
This attempt to publicly shame women leaders reveals far more about Gallo than it does the Democratic majority. Others might look to the Democrats and see a cohesive, mutually respectful group of individuals — each hardworking, accomplished, and intelligent in their own right (Dr. Page is an attorney and educator, and Ms. Anderson an MSW and LICSW — both with significant experience in volunteerism and community work). Gallo looks to a group that includes one man and two women, and his natural conclusion is that the women do not know their own minds.
This attack on women is not an isolated incident for James Gallo. In another instance, he demanded Ms. Anderson respond to the widely-debunked cat litter hoax — one his fiance was either gullible or malicious enough to perpetuate. When she declined to rise to the bait he called her “a coward” and stated “I’m pretty sure I outrank you.” That he could look to a woman in a leadership position and attempt to claim superiority is the modern-day equivalent of “get back to the kitchen where you belong.” Again on Monday, he referenced Anderson but stated he would not even bother to name her. Again, he dismissed and derided her — an attempt to erase her name and her public service, and to render her less worthy than her male counterparts.
The comments snowballed in subsequent days. Independent candidates for Town Council Thompson and Welch parroted the sentiment. By Wednesday, someone posted to a North Kingstown Facebook group calling Page and Anderson “concubines” (an oddly outdated word choice). This is a new low in local politics. We know from watching the rise of Trumpism that casual, coded language against women and others can inspire hatred and violence. We condemn misogyny in all its forms and ask voters to reject the blatant sexism Gallo, Welch, and Thompson perpetuate.
Tom and Sandy Schafer
North Kingstown
