As a candidate for South Kingstown Town Council, I am asking for the voters’ support on Election Day, November 8. I currently serve on the town’s School Committee, finishing my term there next month.
My wife Jennifer and I have lived in town and raised our three children, Patrick Timothy and Sean here over the last 30 years. A native Rhode Islander, I graduated from Rhode Island College and University of Connecticut Law School, and have been a practicing attorney for 39 years. In addition to working in my law practice and raising a family, I have been very involved in my church community at Christ the King in Kingston, and active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.
I made the decision to run for Town Council because I think I can be helpful, bringing my particular skill set as an attorney to the town’s decision-making process. And, I think there are three major issues that the Town will continue to face in the coming years:
Education. 75 cents of every tax dollar South Kingstown spends goes to education. And making the best use of those dollars matters in how we educate children, especially in light of the pressures we face with declining enrollment and underfunding from the State. As a member of the School Committee, I’ve worked on this year’s budget, and voted for the redistricting plan which will close two buildings and result in saving tax dollars. Going forward, we are working on a capital improvement plan to modernize our school facilities.
Housing. The current real estate market makes it difficult for young families to buy houses in town, and limits the availability of affordable, long-term rental housing. The town’s ordinances need to be reviewed to address these issues.
Environment. Our geography as a coastal town makes us ground zero for having to deal with environmental issues, especially sea level rise. We will need to plan now for the impacts to infrastructure in the coming years.
I hope to work on these issues on the Council, and need your vote. This is an important election. Please get out and vote.
Mike Marran
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.