I’m a mom to a four-month-old and a four-year-old, newly back to work from maternity leave. Frankly, I’m worried. I’m worried about formula, child care, inflation, and gun violence. I’m worried about strains on our mental health system and whether I’ll ever see COVID vaccines for children under five. I’m worried that too few people in power understand these concerns.
Then I see new art installations at Wilson Park — with one sign that reads ‘NK kids want our community leaders to do all they can to make a difference’ — and I feel inspired. These art displays feature original works on conservation and ecology by local child and adult artists. I attended the public unveiling on May 26 and I was so impressed. That particular quote left a lasting impact.
Our public school art teachers, Art Council volunteers, and town staff — including our recreation director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs and our water department director Tim Cranston — heeded that call and uplifted community voices by bringing this art to life. I’m inspired by our community’s rich offerings, as kids played in the splash pad with this art as backdrop: a beautiful tableau of a healthy community.
As community leaders, we must center children and families in our decision-making. I commend all involved in this new art display, and I thank you for reminding us of this important message. To the artists in particular: you all should be so proud. To my fellow community leaders (which means all of us, as we all have a part to play), instead of feeling powerless or overwhelmed by worry, may we all heed the words of our local artists and answer their call to action.
Katherine K. Anderson
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.