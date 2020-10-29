This election is critical to the future of our district. There is no doubt that the Town of South Kingstown supports education and is willing to provide generous financial support, but district finances must be better managed if we hope to maintain and improve the educational programming we prioritize for our children. Declining enrollment has been a fact for the past 20 years, dating back to the beginning of Superintendent Hicks’ tenure. Since 2001, our enrollment has dropped by 37%. We last consolidated and redistricted our elementary schools in 2005, and since then we have lost nearly 1,200 students, including about 300 in grades k-4, but we are still using the same facilities.
As South Kingstown has attempted to attract families with programs designed to appeal to different subsets of students, we have fallen behind nearby districts with respect to the educational opportunities available. None of the three recently announced National Blue Ribbon Schools in South County were South Kingstown schools. Although our Dual Language Immersion program is unique, we have failed to provide language education for over half of our elementary students, most of whom are not introduced to a foreign language until 8th grade. In neighboring Chariho and North Kingstown, all students receive at least 75 minutes per week of secondary language instruction.
We have also been slow to introduce STEAM and project-based learning. I recognize Superintendent Savastano’s desire to prioritize these methods, and I hope that the next school committee can help to provide consistent funding that will be required to sustain k-12 programs. It’s hard to justify why we cannot seem to afford what nearby districts provide when we spend significantly more per student.
Currently, nearly 500 SK children attend private, charter, and neighboring public schools. We should prioritize increased marketing and engagement efforts for new incoming families at key milestones: kindergarten, middle school, and high school, building an engagement strategy and outreach plan for each scenario. Can you imagine if South Kingstown was able to attract students to our schools and programs versus losing our students to Narragansett and Chariho?
Funding for education has been a controversial topic for some but it has remained a priority in South Kingstown. Our community truly values the need to provide a quality, respected public education to our students. Our town contributes ~75% of our tax dollars to the schools. Because of our enrollment declines, we now spend over $23,000 per student and rising, the 2nd highest amount in the entire northeast for comparably sized districts. Is the solution to continually ask for more? Instead, we must set priorities and make hard decisions all the while acknowledging our declining enrollment.
Over the past decade, those decisions have been primarily focused on facilities versus programs. In 2018 we chose facilities, keeping the same number of schools open as we have for the past 13 years despite a 1,200-student enrollment decline. As a result, the educational programs discussed above have suffered. After changing the facility plan to remove nearly $1 million per year in future operational savings that would have been achieved by closing an elementary school, our current school committee cut the Spanish itinerant for our non-DLI elementary students and cut the roll-up of STEAM in the elementary schools.
Financing our facility plan (under discussion) will add even more pressure to find savings, as will Covid. If we are not willing to look at our underutilized schools, we will have to again look toward detracting from newly instituted or future programs. This is where the fiscal responsibility rubber hits the road. In 2018 we were told that we could have it all: small, half-filled schools and all the programs we offer. The last two years have shown us otherwise.
I am running for school committee to support our teachers and students with the flexibility to teach and learn in new, innovative ways; the financial stability to know that the programs we introduce today will be there tomorrow; and a commitment to building community support and engaging our town in productive conversations that move us forward together. I hope you will join me in these goals and support me with your vote on November 3rd (or before). Thank you!
Paula Bradley
South Kingstown
