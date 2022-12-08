For anyone who followed the political career of Councilor Ewa Dzwierzynski and witnessed the first meeting of the new Town Council, you’ll see that, unfortunately, she is motivated by the politics of power not duty to our community.
In this year’s campaign she said that she is not beholden to any special interest group. As you follow her actions on the last Town Council, you will see that she is in fact, driven by and beholden to the Narragansett Pier Residents Association (NPRA), a vocal and divisive group calling for extreme limitations on tourist and student housing availability.
She speaks of integrity, but actions speak louder than words. As was brought up in the past, she said in her 2020 campaign that she was against the three college student limit ordinance and supported the four unrelated ordinance. However, when it came time to vote, she supported the three college student limit ordinance under voting pressure from the NPRA. Votes versus duty.
In the last few weeks on the Council’s term, she tried to push through the most anti-business short-term rental proposal that the town has ever seen. This proposal mirrored the NPRA agenda. Votes versus duty.
In the first meeting of the new Town Council, she pushed to advertise the positions of Municipal Court judge and Town Solicitor. Why? Because the NPRA has held it against the judge because he followed the law and ruled that the four unrelated ordinance was unconstitutional. The NPRA also blamed the current Town Solicitor for the recent defeat in court which overturned the three college student ordinance.
Yet, she says that she is not beholden to any special interest group. Coincidence? Hardly.
Her move during the first Town Council meeting to install herself as Town Council president was one of politics and power over duty. Yet she claims to have integrity. Anything but.
The NPRA has made no secret that they despise Councilor Cicilline Buonanno having personally attacked her over the years. So this move by Ewa to install herself as Town Council president was encouraged and welcomed by the NPRA who strongly endorsed and supported Ewa during her campaign.
As the saying goes, elections have consequences. Unfortunately, the town will suffer with the consequences of this Town Council for the next two years.
As you watch the work of the Town Council, ask yourself who is running the town, the Town Council or the NPRA. Watch as Ewa’s words mirror those of the NPRA.
For those who voted for Ewa, you reap what you sow.
George Nonis
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.