The recent victory over those who wanted to starve our Educational System was a heartwarming affirmation for the future of SK’s Educational System. However, we are not ‘Out of the Woods’ as yet, when it comes to those who might still resist funding for a new high school. The good news is that creating a new high school where the old high school is located is an opportunity to recalibrate what a contemporary high school should be like and how it should ‘behave’. It should open our community’s hearts and minds, showcase our successes and understand that there is no ‘failure’ while encouraging cooperation, empathy, and curiosity.
In my opinion, our new high school should emerge from a collectively-generated series of mandates birthed from our Town’s ecological and historical ‘smarts’. The new high school should incorporate our community’s social and vocational history, our cultural wisdom, generated from the mixtures of people who have walked our roads, hiked our trails, participated in ceremonies, fished our streams, and engaged in scholarship ‘up on the hill’ and elsewhere.
Imagine that the walls, gardens, buildings, building materials, spaces within and without, contain ‘messages of inspiration’ for all who pass. through our new structure and landscape — not necessarily through the written word, but through art, poetry, sport, conversation, architecture and gardens, all delivering aspirational and practical messages for aspiring or, not yet aspiring souls. And not only for students, but teachers, parents and workers within the school and its visitors.
What if our students could everyday pass through an environment that would engender curiosity and an appreciation for the Arts-imbued with calm, beauty, curiosity and awe and to be able to emerge at the end of the day, both as ‘new’ and ‘ancient’, respecting the past and excited for life’s challenges? What if we utilized the intelligence of those who lived before us on this landscape; to fish, hunt, build, protect and to be grateful?
Our new high school can be an expression of it all. Its architecture and landscape should teach us about hope, possibility and sustainability, continually signaling the interdependence between human, animal and earth and plant. Kindness would be understood as a project for mutual gain and school as a place for both communion and curiosity. Making a school is indeed a work of geometry and material, but also a site of justice, possibility, veneration and problem solving. Its messages should be all around us in our new high school and not necessarily in dry text, but ‘transmitted’ through art, sound, space, history and a sense of curiosity and possibility.
May we think about this when we begin to forge a new vision for our high school and for our Town’s future.
Marc Levitt
Wakefield
