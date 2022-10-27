I am writing to you today regarding the upcoming town elections and a few of my reasons for supporting Deb Bergner for Town Council. Her record these past two years on the Town Council is very impressive, in my opinion. She has shown repeatedly that she wants the people in town to have a voice at the table and has worked hard trying to be that voice for the people.
There have been several Town Council meetings where Deb has called for certain topics on the Councils agenda to be postponed to another meeting night. In some cases, her request was so the Council can gather more information on the topic before a decision is voted on. There were a few times when she asked for further discussion to take place between the Council members, at a future meeting, due to the public’s concerns. More importantly, there have been times that she has asked to postpone a meeting to a future date so the public can have their time at the mic to discuss concerns and ask questions.
In the past, the Town Council meetings were open and welcomed comments and concerns from the people of the town. Over time, it seems as though, citizen input has been deemed cumbersome and unimportant. It is very refreshing and warmly welcomed to have someone on the Council who wants to give the towns people a voice in the decisions made for our town.
Deb has always tried to look at both sides of an issue. She takes all concerns into consideration, is mindful of the best interest of the town and the involved parties and tries to resolve the issue in an amicable way. We need Deb (and more people like her) on the Council to bring the citizens back to working together on the town’s needs and wants collectively, as done in the past, to help end the present division that has permeated the town.
Please consider re-electing Deb Bergner to the Town Council.
Dee Shea
Wakefield
