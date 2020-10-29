I’ve always admired the way South Kingstown comes together for our kids, supporting them with vibrant and close-knit villages and neighborhoods, a good quality of life, a beautiful environment, and a strong and nurturing public education system. Those who have closely followed school district affairs over the past several years – and there are many of us - understand how important election day is for our school community; but it is the days that follow that will present an opportunity to see what we can accomplish together if we all start rowing in the same direction. This will require a collaborative, all-hands-on deck effort between parents, teachers, students, and community stakeholders working together for our kids. If you have a stake in South Kingstown’s future, you have a stake in our public schools.
Our next school committee must lead our community in reaffirming a commitment to a high-quality public education for our children, from preschool to through high school and beyond – regardless of who they are, where they live in town, or how much their families earn. They will need to move with urgency towards securing a plan for structurally sound, well-maintained, and up-to-date 21st century buildings – we cannot wait any longer. We need a school committee who will honor the professionals who work in the schools to support our kids, including our teachers, administrators, support professionals, and specialized staff. Finally, we need public servants who have the ability to bring all stakeholders together to lift up our kids and ensure that our schools are welcoming, inclusive, equitable, and well-resourced places for all students, families, and educators, as well as the wider community.
With a commitment to equity and community engagement, endorsed Democratic candidates for School Committee Christie Fish and Paula Whitford embody these values that South Kingstown holds dear. Our town desperately needs new voices at the table who are ready to face our challenges with courage and honesty. These two candidates possess a unique combination of empathy, awareness, and insight that is rooted not only in their education and policy background, but in lived experience and authentic connection to the community they wish to serve. On election day, we have a real opportunity to turn away from the rear-view mirror division that holds us back, and towards the change we need to make progress on the challenges we face. To reach our brighter future together, may we seize this opportunity on behalf of our kids and our community by electing Christie Fish and Paula Whitford to the South Kingstown School Committee.
Brad Hevenor
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.