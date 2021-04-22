There is a plan moving forward to relocate the South Kingstown High School instead of improving our current high school on Columbia Street, in the middle of Wakefield. After spending six years on our Town Council and being involved in the process from the start, this is not the best plan.
In this plan, additions to the building on Curtis Corner Road will be new. The original building will essentially remain untouched – this a building that houses all the classrooms and is over 60 years old.
The original plan improved our current high school and many more schools in the district, with a lower price tag tied to ongoing enrollment trends. While cost is not the most important factor, improving classroom space that directly impact students and their learning environment is. Adding a grand entrance, new auditorium, a gym, and a parking lot do not address this. The original plan did.
Moving the high school away from the commercial district will also make it harder to satisfy some of the newer high school programs. We send many students along with their tuition to other districts because we cannot compete. The new high school location will worsen the situation.
Being involved from the earliest visioning sessions, I can tell you first hand that community involvement and transparency has been much worse while developing this current plan.
There will be a referendum on May 4 for you, the taxpayer, to borrow $85 million dollars. That’s an awful lot of money for a poorly thought out plan. To stop this plan vote No/Reject on May 4, and let’s support a plan that makes more sense. If you are going to pay more in taxes, at least make sure it is spent wisely and efficiently.
Joe Viele
South Kingstown
