The next school committee in South Kingstown will have a lot on its plate. A facility application will be due in February, the DLI program is at a crossroads, enrollment continues to decline, and of course COVID continues to pose challenges. The new committee must navigate all of these while also re-building the trust of the community that has been shattered by a series of tone-deaf decisions over the past several years.
One candidate, Paula Bradley, has consistently impressed me with her public comments over the past several months. Paula has been the only candidate to honestly and courageously explain her position on the recent budget referendum, the only candidate to spend significant time discussing enrollment declines, and has tied her support of the facility plan to a meaningful analysis of operational realities. Paula has explained her positions openly and honestly without regard for what is politically beneficial.
South Kingstown needs a school committee that does the same. We need a school committee that tells the truth and brings the community into the process. We need a school district that thinks less about the egos of its leaders and more about the welfare of the children and families it serves. I have faith that Paula Bradley will bring this kind of focused leadership to the school committee table.
I hope you will join me in voting for Paula Bradley on November 3rd.
Jason Ralph
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.