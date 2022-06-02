It’s been a long two years for many. Our worlds shrunk and grew more quiet. Some traditions were put on hold. Recently, a few local people held this year’s Bike to School/Work Day. Last month, I reached out to local shops asking for donations. Everyone I called was immediately enthusiastic and generous. Mythic Bikes, in Peace Dale, hosted the event so we could be right on the bike path. Stedmans came with their bike service van to pump up tires, adjust brakes, etc. Belmont, Sweet Cakes and South County Bread Company provided ample food and drinks. The South Kingstown Police provided street crossing support.
We met on a Friday morning, drank coffee, ate food, laughed, visited with people we haven’t seen enough of lately, met new people and then hopped on our bikes and headed off to our various schools and workplaces. It was simple. And yet, it reminded me of what a special community we have here in South Kingstown. Community-oriented, small businesses, active people, and a beautiful bike path connecting us.
Kateri Collins
South Kingstown
