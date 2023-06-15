Regarding the referendum to remove $1.5 million from South Kingstown’s approved school budget, as a taxpayer for the last 10 years since moving from MA, I applaud fellow resident Dorald Beasley and former Town Council member Jim O’Neill for having courage to raise valid concerns and put a spotlight on our town’s school budget and spending plans with an increase in spending per student despite ongoing decreases in student enrollment.
After a resounding rejection of the proposal to reduce the budget, it was reassuring to hear conciliatory sentiments from some elected officials. In a story on Channel 10 WJAR, Michael Marran, town council Vice President opined they are “managing the money of the taxpayers very responsibly”. Town council President Rory McEntee stated “we work up a good budget, so I feel confident that we’re going a good job. We maintain fiscal as far as spending.” And while some residents, including me, may not agree with the majority and the voting outcome, this is our democracy at work. For better or worse, we put our faith and trust in these elected officials, and we expect our town tax revenue will be managed effectively and responsibly.
What was disappointing was the statement made by Representative Kathleen Fogarty, who’s post-mortem on the outcome was as follows: “I hope that they learned their lesson and support what the rest of the school and the rest of the town wants.”
Rep Fogarty, as one of the 1,228 constituents who voted for the cut, I am offended by your sentiment. As an elected state official, we expect you to understand both an annual budget review and the democratic processes. I spent 50 years in IT business management, with the last 30 years at major RI based financial and health care corporations, where the budget cycle had months of scrutiny, and annual cuts of 5%-10% from the prior year budget were common. While no reasonable person wants to see student sports and music programs reduced and job cuts of any type, why should the town school operating budget be immune to what is a normal process for any budget? Unless I missed it, I don’t believe the referendum specifically called for cuts to student programs and teacher jobs, but asked that the total school budget and a $2 million surplus be scrutinized.
Rep. Fogarty insults her constituents like a schoolteacher rebukes a delinquent school child for not following along with the rest of the class. Do our schools now teach our students to “question authority” only when it benefits them?
Many of these dissenting constituents are likely seniors on fixed incomes already being severely impacted by runaway prices for food and essentials, and it’s normal human reaction to question spending, especially when surplus funding is being held for unspecified obligations. But apparently, according to Rep Fogarty, it’s not OK to question how our money entrusted to the town is being spent.
Rep Fogarty, you should be ashamed of your sentiments, which disparaged a town minority who respectfully and legally questioned what most of the town wants. Your disrespect will not be forgotten when it comes time for your reelection.
Steve Perry
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.