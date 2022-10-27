Regarding “Elections are about more than party” (The Independent, Oct. 6, 2022), Roland Benjamin tries to make a case for the need for conciliatory outreach by candidates on both sides. I could not agree more. However, we vote on the values and policies that we support, not just on the smiles and handshakes that may be offered.
Up and down the party line, Republicans have clearly shown us their disregard for women’s rights, for gun control, for environmental concerns, for universal health care and child care, for racial equality, for protecting the vote, for solving the immigration problem, for improving our infrastructure, and — for many, their crazy conformance to COVID conspiracy theories.
Instead, they advocate for small government, which is code for reducing our ability to adequately provide for education and social services. Essentially, Democrats want to improve people’s lives, to be more fair and equitable — like paying your fair share of taxes, while Republicans want to improve their own bottom line while denying the truth about major political issues that threaten our democracy. Our economy will eventually improve, as it always does, but if you are more concerned about your 401K, or the present price of gas, than you are about protecting our democracy, then you have to ask yourself if you are voting against your own best interests.
If we as a community are to make any progress, however, to enhance our standard of living, our communal interactions and to improve the future for our children, then we need to ascribe to Roland’s message about the value of reaching out to the other side with an effort of compromise, conciliation and respect. This concept, which is actually critical to any future progress, is opposite of the overall Republican adherence to ‘No.’
In the end, however, we vote on values, issues and policies. Notice how Roland never once mentions any of these. He just wants to smile and ask us to vote Republican.
So, look at all of the candidates carefully, assess their values and policies, not just their party. And be sure to read the recent League of Women Voters Guide for South County which should be required reading for all. And then be sure to vote — because elections have consequences.
Marc Ladin
West Kingston
