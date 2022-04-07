North Kingstown is a community of families and neighbors. We value our town and each other. North Kingstown’s neighborhoods hold fundraisers when someone falls ill or is in crisis. North Kingstown means wearing black and gold for Friday night lights even when you don’t have a child on the team. People who support each other are what North Kingstown is all about.
At the Town Council meeting of March 14 we do not believe these values were reflected by some of our elected officials on the Town Council. A permit request was made to hold two events sponsored by Towards an Antiracist North Kingston (TANK), a local grassroots organization. The first event was a civic event to mark the anniversary of the 1965 march in Selma, Alabama by having a non-partisan presentation about the history of voting rights with support provided by the League of Women Voters. The second permit request was to hold a children’s diverse book festival at the high school. This event is supported by local libraries, businesses and the National Educational Association of R.I. When it was time to vote on granting the permits, Town Council Members Mary Brimer and Kerri McKay stated that they had “conscientious objections” regarding these events, removed themselves from the table and refused to vote. We believe that Ms. Brimer and Mr. Mckay cannot simply abdicate their responsibilities as Town Council members by refusing to vote, particularly without providing the voters of the town a clear explanation of their objections. (The events were approved by a 3-0 vote as all of the remaining Town Council members voted in favor of granting the permits.) We believe that their extreme reaction does not represent the community they serve and their actions are divisive and hurtful to the community. If Ms. Brimer and Mr. McKay have differing political ideologies than those they believe these events support that does not mean they can attempt to deny anyone their First Amendment right to gather. We believe that these events symbolize the rights of all people to take an active part in government and are designed to promote and educate the members of our community in the areas of equality, diversity and inclusion. All ideas that we believe will strengthen and unite our town.
Lori A. Duffy and Norman Fortin
North Kingstown
