I had the pleasure recently of hearing Tom Briody explain why he wants to be elected to the NK School Committee and by the time he was done, I was convinced.
Tom is a lawyer, and a little googling tells me he’s one of the leading defense lawyers in Rhode Island. You don’t achieve that kind of prominence without being trustworthy and able to stand up to bullies. When he spoke, I was impressed with his focus on the importance of protecting the mental health of students and teachers alike through the events roiling our schools, from COVID to fat-testing.
I also appreciated the emphasis he put on the importance of listening. You have to listen carefully when you’re negotiating with others toward a solution, and that’s also something he’s had a lot of practice doing. In the next year, NK is looking at hiring a new superintendent and negotiating a new contract with the teachers’ union. These are going to be critical skills for both of those important next steps.
Finally, I was pleased to hear of his own experience with public education. He graduated with honors from a public law school and sees our schools as vital for the future of our town and our nation. I’m looking forward to voting for him and hope you will, too.
Lise Gerard Faulise
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.