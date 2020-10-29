During my tenure dealing with the town and the townspeople I learned that real progress comes from collaboration between people from all walks of life who don’t always agree, but work together for the good of the community. In contrast to this experience, the election of 2018 yielded a school committee with a five member majority who seemingly vote in lockstep on nearly all issues. It appears to me from what I’ve seen and heard that our town deserves a governing body with diversity of background, opinion, and perspective.
The three School Committee candidates I will be voting for this year do have diverse backgrounds, focused areas and opinions, and are a group I believe will approach important and difficult issues with respect, transparency, and integrity. They probably won’t agree on everything, but honestly, that will be a welcome change from what we as a community have witnessed during the past two years.
Michelle Brousseau has served on the school committee and we interacted many times over school committee and budgetary issues. I have found Michelle to be a fierce defender of students and educators. She has spent over 30 years as an educator and has been consistent over the past 8 years on the school committee advocating for a collaborative relationship between the district and the town. Over the last two years Michelle has distinguished herself as having the courage to speak up and express disapproval with the decisions made by the majority, and has endured unacceptable ridicule and condescending remarks with the utmost courage and grace.
Paula Bradley has spent her career in the private sector assessing executive talent. I believe she would bring immediate and necessary skills in recruiting high level administrative talent which would benefit policy making decisions on recruiting and retention of employees, a big challenge the district has faced over the past several years. I have also been impressed over the last few months as Ms Bradley has become a strong voice not only calling for increased community engagement and authentic listening, but also offering real solutions. Ms Bradley has also been the one candidate I have seen who has discussed the need for operational savings to help us better afford a $100 million facility bond without impacting school programs and/or municipal services.
Melissa Boyd is an administrator and instructor at URI specializing in human and leadership development and has delivered courses and programs in diversity and organizational leadership for more than 13 years. The bio on her website highlights a wide array of professional experience, including work with adolescent females as a mental health counselor, a Masters degree in Human Development and Family Studies and Ph.D coursework in Higher Education focusing on teaching and learning, in addition to her efforts to currently pursue an MBA at URI. Melissa has successfully served as a facilitator, educator, strategic consultant, and organizational advisor – guiding teams to address complex problems successfully. Melissa advocates for strength based approach to development, and provides training opportunities for students, community members, and organizations alike. The depth and breadth of Ms Boyd’s professional experience will be an immediate asset to the South Kingstown school committee.
These 3 candidates who have become known as the three B’s will bring diversity of opinion, background, and focus which the school committee desperately needs. As you can see, each will come to the table with vastly differing skill sets, which is imperative to a highly functioning board. They will work together for the good of our children and their being elected will go a long way in restoring trust and respect in our district’s leadership. I hope you will join me in supporting Michelle Brousseau, Paula Bradley, and Melissa Boyd for SK School Committee on Nov. 3 so that we can move through these uncertain times together with integrity, transparency, and accountability.
Meg Healy
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.