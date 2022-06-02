I wanted to let the Narragansett community know how much my family and I have felt your love and support throughout the last couple of months.
For those of you who are not aware — on Wednesday April 13 — my family’s home on Old Pine Road in Narragansett was destroyed by fire. It is the place that I have called home for more than 30 years and where my wife Elizabeth and I have raised our two sons, Alex and Bennett. The Narragansett community has stepped up in multiple and generous ways, beginning with Steve Crawford, the UPS driver who called the fire in. Minutes count.
I would like to say thank you for the first responders, police and fire, from Narragansett and mutual aid from neighboring towns, for the financial support of family and friends from next door and across the globe, for the gift cards and financial gifts from my co-workers and employers at Meridian Printing, for the help of my fellow scouters of Troop 1 Narragansett and Troop 1 Richmond, for the gift cards and financial gifts from my brother knights of the Knights of Columbus, for the help of the James “Jimbo” Feeney Memorial Fund, for several generous collections by NHS students,teachers, staff and PTO, for the generous gifts from the staff and students of ADKS Karate, for offers of the use of washers and dryers, home cooked meals,baked goods, and gifts of clothing.
I am also thankful for the love and support Kristin & Steve Shea have shown to our dog Shadow and ourselves, giving her a place to stay, taking her on trips to the veterinarian and nursing her back to health while our family awaited availability of a long term temporary place to live.
Living in this community is a gift by itself, but when a family is in a time of need and this community steps up to help its own brings me to tears, I don’t know what else to say but a heartfelt thank you from my family to each and every one out there. Even if we didn’t take all of you up on all of your offered generosity, it is more comforting that you can imagine just to know you are all there. Once again, thank you.
David Gould
Narragansett
