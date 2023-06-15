I feel the Town of Narragansett needs to do more planning for the timed parking restrictions and start it next year. Unless a sound game plan is implemented, the proposed plan can result in failure.
I do not think waiting one more year for implementation will break the bank. I am wondering if all the small businesses in the area were sent a survey of their opinions and suggested options. Was the Narragansett Chamber contacted for their opinion?
If a shuttle service is to be put in place to help alleviate the parking at the Pier, that too will take time, and I support a shuttle service as it will allow people to go to the beach or visit our local businesses when parking near the Pier is not available. In addition, the shuttle fee can be offered for a nominal amount per person. If people are going to the beach or the Pier, they may only have to pay several dollars to park in a nearby lot all day instead of either being restricted to three hours of parking or the higher cost of parking in the beach lot. If the Town wants to operate its own shuttle service, it will need to purchase a vehicle or vehicles and work on the logistics of implementation. If the Town is not going to provide a shuttle service, then an RFP would have to be generated, and a parking lot that is available that is relatively close to the beach would need to be found. The cost for those who use a shuttle service would have to be determined. Will there be discounts for seniors? Can kids under a certain age such as two years old ride free? If the Town operates the shuttle service, the Town can decide if it wants to offer as part of a package deal a shuttle service for events at the Towers such as graduations, weddings, or other ceremonial events. When one goes to a wedding or other special event at the Towers, guests may attend well over three hours. We would not want to start ticketing and/or towing cars for attendees at special events at the Towers.
We most likely would need to hire more CSOs to check on the cars, vans, and recreational vehicles who would be violating the ordinances. The Town would also have to decide how much of a fine will be a deterrent to parking violators. If it costs $15 dollars to park a car in the beach parking lot, and the lot is full, some may be willing to park all day even with a $30, $40 or $50 dollars fine. Will towing be considered? The Town should meet with the Police Chief to consider a justifiable deterrent to parking violators. If one is at a parking spot over 10 minutes over the three-hour limit, does he or she get a ticket? Will there be a grace period? How long does one have to excessively violate the ordinance before a car may get towed? One hour? Two?
As the Town Manager noted, the signs would not be available until October.
I would also recommend the Town reach out to Newport regarding their implementation program for timed parking.
My rationale for supporting the timed parking limitation is as follows:
I think a three-hour or four-hour time limitation for parking on the streets in the Pier district is a good idea, as it will prevent a single car, van, SUV, or recreational vehicle from monopolizing a parking spot. And if one has a recreational vehicle, that can occupy more than one parking spot all day long. Timed parking will therefore allow several vehicles to occupy a single parking spot throughout the day, and I feel that will help rather than hurt the small businesses. If a car is occupying a single space all day, it is very unlikely he or she will go to a restaurant or visit a store more than once, but if you have three cars occupy that single space, it is more likely the other visitors will go and support the local restaurants and shops.
To conclude , while I support the timed parking idea, we need to act prudently to ensure it is implemented correctly.
Let’s not hastily be under a time crunch as we have much more than three hours to put in place a parking space time ordinance that will help rather than hurt those who live, work, and visit the beautiful Pier.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
