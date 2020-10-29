Leaves float down the river…
Reflections of trees, red and gold,
Shimmer in the dark waters.
Across the bank,
Under a blue sky streaked with clouds,
A cannon burst
Flags on a tall pole
Wave vigorously in the wind.
On this Veteran’s Day,
We remember the spirits
Of brave warriors
As they drift by
Like golden leaves
Floating down the river.
Marie Younkin-Waldman,
Wakefield
