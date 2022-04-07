In the published letter to The Independent dated March 17, 2022 “Don’t be misled by social media posts”, two significant factual errors need to be responded to and are found in the following two quotes.
First quote: “Members from three volunteer commissions (Planning, Conservation, and Groundwater) spoke and endorsed the proposed water ordinance.”
This statement is incorrect by omission. The North Kingstown Groundwater Committee unanimously endorsed a motion stating that it does not want the Hunt Reservoir downgraded to the status to the Groundwater Recharge Overlay Zone. Currently, the Reservoir has protections equal to Community Wellhead Protection Areas by being part of the Hunt Wellhead Protection Area. The Groundwater Committee recommended that the Reservoir continues having the same protections of what will be identified as the Wellhead Protection Overlay Zone.
Second quote: “Tim Cranston, the director of NK’s Water Department, emphasized that the proposed ordinance was not reducing any protections on North Kingstown’s groundwater, but instead the proposed changes will increase protections.”
This statement is incorrect. The Hunt Reservoir will be downgraded from the Community Wellhead Protection Area (Zone 1) down to the Groundwater Recharge Area (Zone 2). This will result in 14 use changes resulting in lesser protections (10 from a yes to a special use, 1 from a yes to an administrative review and 3 from a special use to a yes).
It is a fact that the NK Groundwater Committee unanimously passed a motion that the Hunt Reservoir should not receive less protections because of the rewrite of Groundwater Ordinance Section 21-186.
John McGinn,
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.