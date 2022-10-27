As a resident of North Kingstown I am grateful that we have a number of good candidates for local offices this fall including State Senator, State Representative, Town Council and the School Board.
I have met Larry Mandel a number of times in the last few months and I am impressed by his humbleness and interest in learning about the issues facing North Kingstown, and by his desire to maintain the good things we do have and to improve the areas that need to be improved.
Larry has a very impressive background in serving our country at a national and international level and we would be fortunate to have his experience and knowledge used for all our local concerns.
I would ask my friends and neighbors and indeed all citizens of North Kingstown to consider Larry when casting your vote on November 8.
Michael Donohue
North Kingstown
