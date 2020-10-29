For those I have yet to meet, I thought I would write to tell you a little bit about me. My name is Brad Artery, my wife and I live in town, we have 2 kids in the North Kingstown school system, and I am a Democratic candidate for Town Council.
I am a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and received an MBA from Boston University. At the U.S. Naval Academy, I was a Trident Scholar and captain of the golf team. Following 8 years of active duty service as a submariner, I spent much of my career working here in RI at Citizens Bank. At Citizens, I served as Head of Operations for Student and Auto Lending and as the company’s Chief Procurement Officer. I ultimately left Citizens to pursue a more entrepreneurial opportunity as the COO of Launch Franchising. Just over a year ago, I joined a start-up healthcare software company located here in North Kingstown, where I am currently the company’s CEO.
I am running for office because my family and I are ingrained in our community, and we want to make a positive impact. Quality education for our kids and the kids of our town is paramount. Preserving our environment, protecting our water supply, and ensuring our historic assets are properly maintained are all essential to a good quality of life for all of us. And I believe my professional background puts me in a position to assist in accomplishing these objectives.
Unfortunately, what I have seen to date with this and previous councils has been very disappointing. For example, how can any elected body leave an asset like the Wickford Elementary School vacant for 15 years? I ask is there another town you know that had to vacate its town hall because it was too dangerous for the employees to work? And, what is so outrageous is that these buildings are still vacant.
In addition, rather than address this head-on, certain members of this council are sending letters to other cities asking for their historic assets. I think the town has an obligation to take care of its own historic assets before asking for another town to take “care and security” of theirs.
Vote for myself and my fellow Democrats Katie Anderson, Jack Kliever, Kim Page, and Greg Mancini for town council this election. We are diverse and well qualified, vested in our community, positive and inclusive, and we will actually do our jobs.
Brad Artery
North Kingstown
The author is a candidate for North Kingstown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.