“Democracy must be something more than two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner.” - James Bovard (as well as similar versions by Ben Franklin and others)
This quote is my response to Norbert Hedderich’s letter to the editor last week (“Referendum may set bad precedent” The Independent, Jun. 8, 2023)
Mr Hedderich stated that “we delegate our voice to the elected leaders for the term that they are in office” and that their unanimous approval of the new budget was ”good enough for me.”
To this, I would totally disagree
Our towns recent referendum on an attempt at reducing the school budget line was soundly defeated. I accept that vole as the will of the people. But I do not reject the rights of the minority to disagree and seek some sort of redress. Most states and federal elections are voted on a winner takes all basis. If 51% of the population votes for a certain candidate or action, do the 49% who opposed lose their voice? The town of South Kingstown is roughly split as 60% of the town voicing some sort of a liberal or progressive voice and 40% espousing some sort of conservative or libertarian view. In our current system of town governance we are told we can vote for up to five town council candidates. Based on our 60%-40% historical voting record, 100% of the town council members will be elected by 60% of the voting population. With the exception of one fiscal conservative independent being elected to two terms on town council, in the last 20 years, the 40% minority has had no direct representation in our town governance. So how does the voice of the 40% — who also pay 40% of the taxes and have 40% of the children in town — get representation?
Based on our current system of governance the redress comes in the form of personal persuasion of the elected officials which very seldom has an impact on outcome, or by the referendum system put in place after our former system of direct town meeting form of governance was removed. The referendum process (and the Independent newspaper) gave an open voice to both points of view to which voters were required to consider the issue at hand directly.
I would ask Mr Hedderich if he would be so complacent in acquiescing democracy to a town council or school committee if they happened to have been elected and espoused a view contrary to his own view. In that case I would hope that Mr Hederich had some sort of a mechanism that would still allow him a voice in our democracy. Until our town governance moves to some form of proportional representation I hope that the minority of voters in the town will always have some form of a voice in our town and country. I pray that the sheep will always have a greater role then to just provide dinner to the wolves.
Eric F. Scheer
Peace Dale
