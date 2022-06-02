A refrain from a Joni Mitchell song once said “you don’t know what you’ve got ... till it’s gone”. That laments how being short-sighted can lead to an unwelcome end result that can be irreversible.
The fate of Wakefield Elementary School should be seen as a case in point. This school exists as the only elementary school in the village of Wakefield. As such, it is not just a building, it is a focal point. There is no downside to having a safely walkable school that is much appreciated by residents of all ages.
Closing this school has been attempted in the past. The vast majority of residents rose up to reject this travesty. With a sea of signs that proclaimed ‘Why Wakefield?,’ the voters made a clear mandate that this was clearly the wrong path. This was a proclamation that said we must rise above petty politics.
Fast forward to 2022 and once again the agenda to close our school is here.
When the reported argument was “We can’t keep doing the same thing expecting different results,” a better explanation is called for. One would think that for a decision this important, good, solid points would be made, not an offhand remark that meant nothing.
Is not a fact that Wakefield Elementary School is not only the top elementary school in South Kingstown but 14th in the whole state? Were there different results this new school committee expected? If so, what were they? The bottom line is we have a school that not only is functioning well academically but also socially.
It’s heartwarming to see students, parents, grandparents and siblings gathered on the playground at the close of school. It defies logic to bus all those children out of our village.
Next year will be South Kingstown’s tricentennial celebration. What path will be charted for the future? What past accomplishments will be pointed to with pride? Does anyone think that closing Wakefield school will be one of them?
Registering for kindergarten for the coming school year has already been eliminated for our school. Let’s put a stop to this process before it’s too late.
As the song said, “they paved paradise and put up a parking lot. Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone?”
Louise Dolinich
Wakefield
