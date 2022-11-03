In trying to find the catchiest title for this letter to Senate 38 readers, I envisioned information that readers would find important as their best recipe for the next RI District 38 Senator.
With me working in South Kingstown, owning in Charlestown, and living in Westerly, I have been a constituent in Senate District 38 for a long time.
Having known Caswell Cooke for over 20 years – I have been fortunate to know him in all different capacities
Leadership: Caswell Cooke has been a local Westerly Town Representative from 2002 – 2014 and 2018 – Present. In his tenure you have a solid track record look at and to judge him and I recommend you do. I also have known current Senator Algiere, as he has been what I would call an extremely responsive and compassionate Senator for District 38 in a time when many in elected government officials like the titles but don’t like to do anything to represent you the voter. I can tell you in my experience, Caswell has never done that. He has always either called me back, emailed me back, or sought me out. He is one of the most responsive legislators in Rhode Island and in Westerly in my opinion and his track record will support my thoughts. That has helped me in my work, my life in Westerly, and the concerns I have with my family personally, for both my town and my state.
Coalition Builder: He has helped to build consensus to get things done throughout his family, business, and political life.
Economic Engine: I also think of him as an economic engine in Southern New England, generating travel, hotel, and thousands of tourists and vacationers bringing thousands of dollars to our region each year in taxes from businesses and workers for the people of Senate District 38 in SpringFest and FallFest at Misquamicut Beach. Every year he invests hundreds of hours his job has MBA Director, but also because he wants great entertainment, food, and fun for the people of Rhode Island.
Emergencies: I have seen him the first on site to a disaster and emergency in town and the voice of reason to those trying to get answers. When Hurricane Sandy hit the Southern Rhode Island Shoreline, Caswell was one of the first representatives and the last business owners to sound the alarms for state leaders, FEMA, and other representatives to help both the businesses and the people to get back on their feet. Lastly, as a great Cooke.
Family: With his amazing wife Christine, his daughters and step-son they have the best recipe for family — love, and devotion. I hope you look at Caswell Cooke’s record of continuing and even bettering the wonderful lifetime commitment of Senator Algiere to keep Senate District 38 well represented. Caswell has the best recipe for Sen District 38.
Kevin Plunkett
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.