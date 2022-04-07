In a letter last week, Ms. Kliever states that your recent headline “School Committee deflects responsibility for Thomas,” which was, in her words, “Straight out wrong.” To substantiate her claim she quotes school committee member Ms. Hildebrand, “we must follow the law,” which there is little evidence of. Ms. Kliever also references “documented evidence of employee wrongdoing, which was the reason for the third-party investigative report” which the school committee hid from the public and regulatory agencies. She concludes her argument by stating “the main concern is for the kids who have been harmed.” We wish that had been the case.
There is no evidence that the school committee did, in fact, “follow the law” in regard to updating DCYF within 24 hours of the results of the June 18 th 2021 “third-party investigative report.” That question has been asked several times without any response. Also, why did the school committee wait two months to inform the RI Dept of Education?
But what of everything else that has transpired since the school committee’s June 22, 2021 executive session to review the results of “documented evidence of employee wrongdoing, which was the reason for the third-party investigative report”? Did they know he was to resign two days later? Did Mr. Thomas inform them that after doing so he would move far out of state? (But instead secured a job at an Elementary/Middle School, Msgr. Clarke)? Why did the school committee wait 9 months to act on the “third-party investigative report” recommendations, to protect children? Why did the school committee wait to review policies until after the US Dept. of Justice opened an investigation for violations of students’ Civil Rights pertaining to this case?
Why did the school committee not inform parents for eight months of the alleged abuse by Aaron Thomas? Instead, parents and students were told he was out on “medical leave”, and the media were the ones to break the story to the public, not the school committee. A second investigation was only called for on November 6th because the news had become public and the school committee was forced to act. Similarly, the only reason the June 18 th 2021 “third-party investigative report” was released is because a member of the media filed a public records request which forced their hand a whole 6 months later.
These are only but some examples that there is little evidence that “the main concern is for the kids”. Your headline and article were in no way misleading or false; instead, it was the plea for sympathy for the school committee that was disingenuous. Not only did the NK School Committee deflect responsibility in the Thomas case, but its members continue to do so and without a shred of contrition.
Megan Reilly
North Kingstown
