My name is Steve Ferrandi, and I am running for Narragansett Town Council.
If elected, these are my top priorities:
- Protect and preserve resident’s quality of life
- Enforcing the three-student ordinance
- Maintain family-friendly neighborhoods that are safe and stable
- Promote Planning and Zoning policies that create sustainability for full-time residents
- Strengthen and maintain the fishing village of Galilee
- Keep taxes low with sensible town budgets and fiscal responsibility
- Maintain education and senior services.
- Integrity – My sole belief is in representing the voters of Narragansett and not any outside special interest Group.
I am asking for your vote on Tuesday November 8th, ballot position #1.
For more information, please visit www.steveferrandi.com.
Steven Ferrandi
Narragansett RI
