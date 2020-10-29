For the third time South Kingstown is fortunate to have Michelle Brousseau seek to serve on the South Kingstown School Committee. Michelle shares her visions, record and campaign goals with you on her Facebook page: Michelle Brousseau SK School Committee. Michelle’s credentials and background are worth a look if you don’t know her. If you do, you know her passion, integrity and work ethic. You surely know she’s attended over 90% of the meetings the Committee has held during her 8 year tenure. She sincerely wishes to foster a dialogue between the School Community and the general population. Michelle sees that we need leadership that anticipates needed and sometimes difficult shifts in Educational Plans and Practices, things like Diversity, Absenteeism and Pandemics.
Michelle’s experiences and training have shown her that she can lead here. She wants to bring opportunities for faculty development and growth. She recognizes the importance of gathering and using data to support decisions. This establishes the best interests of students within the least restrictive environment, the hallmarks of a student centered program .
Michelle sees the value of school committee policy reviews and facility plans. She would work to reinstate “Community Conversations” to ignite Community Involvement. She is a Committee Member who knows the job, the Community and why she serves.
Michelle and I have been friends since September 1966 when we found ourselves in the same homeroom at the new South Kingstown Junior High School. There were issues then, too. And Sonny and Cher were singing “The Beat Goes On”.
Please think seriously before NOT voting for Michelle Brousseau for South Kingstown School Committee.
Mike Bouchard
Peace Dale
