In her letter last week (“We must stop takeover of Narragansett,” The Independent, Jun. 8, 2023), Sue Orban made many misstatements ignoring the facts and continued the fear mongering that some neighborhood groups seem to thrive on.
She states “more and more single family homes have been converted to rentals”.
If she examines the rental registrations since 2013, she will see that the number of rental units have been flat: 2,739 in 2012 and 2,734 in 2021. In fact, the number this year is down to 2,283.
She references URI student behavior. In fact, through enforcement and education the number of nuisance reports relating to students decreased 44% since 2013 and the number of arrests since 2013 decreased 64%. Fact is, 90% of all 2,283 rental units in town had no nuisance reports this past year.
Narragansett 2100 is the ONLY group that works with the Narragansett police, Narragansett property managers, URI student leaders and URI administration to improve the quality of life in Narragansett. None of the neighborhood groups have tried to work with their rental neighbors.
Ms Orban states, “the greater the density of students living in single family neighborhoods, the greater the number of disruptions”. That is also a false statement.
In fact, 74% of all nuisance reports occur in homes with four or fewer bedrooms with 43% in homes with three or fewer bedrooms. There is no correlation between size of home and nuisances.
Ms. Orban talks about “Corporate takeovers”.
In fact, 91% of rental owners own just one rental property. 22% of rental owners reside in Narragansett and 40% reside in other towns in R.I.
Twenty two percent of rental owners have been renting for 11-20 years and 28% have been renting for 20 years or more. Hardly a corporate takeover. These are long term Narragansett taxpayers.
She also says that the town just followed the City of Providence’s lead. That is also false. The City of Providence applied their student rental limit ordinance to just two problem zones in Providence. Narragansett proposes to apply the three college student limit ordinance across all of Narragansett. Providence enacted this ordinance due to continued ‘serious’ problems with student renters. Narragansett does not have ‘serious’ problems with renters as shown by the nuisance numbers.
She states that Narragansett 2100 “sued” the town. Narragansett 2100 did not sue the town. It challenged, as it has the right to do, the ordinances in court and the court upheld these challenges three times.
I must ask the question: Why doesn’t Ms. Orban and neighborhood groups try to work with landlords and students to jointly improve the quality of life in Narragansett?
Perhaps it is because their real goal is to instill fear in residents and to eliminate rentals completely.
Instead of demonizing URI students, students should be welcomed for the diversity and spirit that they bring to Narragansett. The town should capitalize on that tremendous amount of talent living in our town.
The fact is that Narragansett has been renting to college students for decades.
It’s time to unite Narragansett, not divide it. Stop spreading fear of college students.
George Nonis
Narragansett
