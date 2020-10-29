During this polarizing election, it is important to consider an independent candidate who is a consistent leader not tied to lobbyists or PACs. Matthew Mannix is running for state Senate District 36 as an Independent. Mr. Mannix has proven to be a strong leader who stands up for residents and small businesses. Mr. Mannix’s consistent record protecting our coastline and maintaining Narragansett’s healthy Aa2 bond rating during the pandemic are examples of his leadership. Mr. Mannix is willing to listen to the issues at hand and make a decision based on facts and principles rather than rubber stamping a political party’s agenda. Matthew Mannix is highly qualified for the Senate Seat attending Narragansett High School 1992 Valedictorian as well as graduating cum laude from Princeton University and obtaining a law degree from Roger Williams University School of law. Matthew Mannix maintains high standards for himself and for the community which he has served diligently for many years on our Town Council. I urge you to vote for Matthew Mannix, an independent thinker with a strong ethical character who is ready to put the needs of his constituents first.
Lauren M. Dauray
Narragansett
