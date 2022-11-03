Twenty-five years ago, the South Kingstown Public School District was arguably the best in RI. SKHS had just captured its second straight Academic Decathlon title and was headed back to the nationals. Enrollment was increasing, and talk of needing a second high school had begun.
Today, the South Kingstown School District is in dire straits, with an out-of-control budget and low-rated schools. I believe our new Superintendent, Mark Prince, is up to the task of turning this around, but it will not happen with another Democrat controlled Town Council.
If you have lived in RI for any amount of time you probably know that public employee unions control State government in Rhode Island. It’s no different here in S.K. People affiliated, aligned with, or sympathetic to the National Education Association of RI took control of town government in South Kingstown in 2012. Their only goal since has been to keep as many people employed in our schools as possible.
It is the fiduciary responsibility of the Town Council each year to monitor school spending, to scrutinize requests for funding, and to keep costs from spiraling out of control. From its high of 4,383 in 2000 to 2,509 today, our enrollment has dropped an astonishing 43%. However, our school committees, also Democrat controlled, have failed to decrease the workforce in proportion to the declining SKSD enrollment.
In fact, the RI General Law §16-7-23 governing a municipality’s requirement for funding public schools was modified specifically for communities like SK where enrollments are dropping. “…maintenance of effort can be computed on a per-pupil basis when determining the local contribution.” That change, which would have forced the SK school district to reduce staffing in response to our declining enrollment, has never been used by our Democrat controlled Councils, and our enrollment has dropped every year for the past 20 years.
Our 5.6 students to 1.0 FTE (full time employee) ratio is outrageous. Only eight years ago it was 6.7:1. In well run districts it’s 7:1 and higher. This extremely low SKSD Student:FTE ratio is responsible for our extraordinarily high school budget and this year’s $28,000 per pupil expenditure (PPE), second only to Narragansett for RI K-12 districts. Many people think that high PPE means students are receiving the best quality education, but I believe that is the biggest myth in public education today. High cost per student neither ensures high quality instruction nor good facilities.
Remember from 2019-2021 when the Town Council kept our tax rate at $14.45? Council members patted themselves on the back knowing full well the tax-rate could have, and should have, gone down. Your tax bill today is easily 25% higher than it would have been if our Councils had been looking out for the taxpayers instead of the teacher’s union.
When schools opened eight weeks ago there were fewer students enrolled in the SK School District than in East Greenwich. So why is our FY2022-23 school budget $69 million when EG is only $45 million? After adjusting those numbers to reflect SK’s higher salary structure for certified employees and higher transportation costs, the difference is $20 million, year after year. What we pay for two years, East Greenwich gets a third year for free. If we had their budget, we could build that new $100 million high school and pay it off in five years, in cash.
If all this disturbs you, there’s a remedy available at the polls from now thru November 8. Vote to put Republicans back in charge of our Council for the first time since 1996. If you’re an unaffiliated or independent voter like I am you can help make this a reality. We, the people of South Kingstown, have the power to bring responsive, fair and accountable government back to our Council chamber. It is in our hands now.
Dorald W. Beasley
Kingston
