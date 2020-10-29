One reason that I feel comfortable voting for the 3 B’s (Boyd, Brousseau, Bradley) for South Kingstown School Committee is that although they have a shared catchy slogan right now, none of them really knew each other much before this campaign season started. Melissa Boyd and Paula Bradley had gone to college together, but had only seen each other around town occasionally through the years. They re-connected at an event this summer where candidates were gathering signatures to get on the ballot, and I saw Melissa introduce her husband to Paula, and saw both of them meet Michelle Brousseau for the first time. They are definitely not candidates who hang out together on weekends, or who planned to run for office together. Melissa works for URI teaching leadership and diversity courses, Paula works in private industry with experience in marketing, and Michelle is a retired math teacher who is well-versed in K-12 public education. Paula’s kids are in high school, Melissa’s kids are middle school and elementary level, and Michelle’s kids are all grown and on their own. Paula Bradley and Melissa Boyd are frequent attendees at school committee meetings, and speak up for improving our schools during public comment, but seeing Michelle Brousseau already behind the table is the most contact they had both had with her previously.
All 3 of these women will consider each issue carefully, listen to the voices of a wide variety of constituents, and ultimately vote their conscience, balancing the best interests of the students and the larger community in South Kingstown. That, to me, is one of the most important reasons to vote for the 3 B’s, Boyd, Brousseau, and Bradley, on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. And, after you vote for the 3 B’s, remember to Save the Best for Last, and also vote for Karen Humes at the bottom of the list of School Committee candidates - she shares many of these qualities that I admire with the 3 B’s!
Valerie Speredelozzi
Kingston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.