Boy, I’m feeling ornery! What was the thinking behind removing at least 50 percent of the parking at Cronin Park in Narragansett?
One of the last (free) accesses to the sea and now I’ll have to get up at 7 a.m. to bolt for a spot for my faded, but still-serviceable telescope chair with its slightly lopsided cabana top.
Why not the beach you ask? For seniors like me, with my wobbly, achy knees, sand is just awful to navigate. Plus, old poops like me can only take the sun for a short period of time; most of the time we just want to take a gander at the sight of the sea, ponder its mysteries, and call it a day. Now, that simple little joy becomes a fight.
It’s bad enough that the entitled bunch from the states south of us take over our access to the shore with their often-grandiose second homes, but now our towns (and state) are against us retirees and working stiffs too.
Come on, people, before you make your lofty decisions, think about the people that pay your salary and consider what kind of concessions can be made so that more people than the rich can have a pathway to enjoy the sight of the mighty Atlantic.
Lee Waterbury-Chappell
Wakefield
