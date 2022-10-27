On behalf of the Narragansett Pier Residents Association I would like to thank all the town council candidates who participated in our recent candidate forum. They were: Ewa Dzwierzynski, Deborah Kopech, Steve Ferrandi, Laurie Kelly, Jill Lawler, Matt Mannix and Bob Patterson.
This forum was the only live event open to all town residents for this election season, and the candidates addressed important issues related to rental regulations, infrastructure, the town beach, the port of Galilee, parking and governance transparency.
The event is posted on YouTube, and anyone wishing to watch it can find the video link on our website, pierresidents.org.
Dennis Lynch
Narragansett
