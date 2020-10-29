I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my campaign for the Narragansett School Committee. My message two years ago is the same as it is today: a student’s voice matters. The time for greater student representation on the School Committee is now. I am thankful to have grown up in the Narragansett School System. I have seen the hard work that the teachers and administrators do for Narragansett students. I promise to fight hard for our schools every day and to provide a unique student’s perspective.
I would also like to send a special thank you to Rebecca Durkin and Frank White for their outstanding leadership and guidance as members of the Narragansett School Committee. Thank you both for your service.
Thank you to the residents of Narragansett who I have had the privilege of speaking with. It is my hope that I can continue to encourage great feedback from all members in the Narragansett school community. This has been a difficult year for all of us. While we do not know what the future will bring, we are all in this together. We are a stronger community when we all work together and support each other. I am who I am today because of what I learned in Narragansett and I have never forgotten that. I hope that we will continue to work together on this journey and I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 3. Thank you.
Alexander Menzies
Narragansett
