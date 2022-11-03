Carol Vetter is a clear choice for school committee.
My family and I have lived in this town for five generations. When I think about the needs of our town, from a public service standpoint, I focus on the person running for office. I consider the skills they have to offer and their motivation to take on the role they seek.
I never focus on the R or D next to their name. Party politics should matter even less in a small town. It is of the utmost importance that the candidate in question has our town’s best interest at heart. As a dedicated community member, I am more interested in the candidate listening to the people they serve, rather than their particular party affiliation.
Carol Vetter is intelligent, engaged, compassionate and devoted person. She has, and is willing to do the work necessary to keep our school district vibrant and competitive. She is truly a model applicant to represent our community. I know that Carol Vetter, as a mother of three South Kingstown High School graduates, will make your child’s success a priority by bettering our school districts.
It is my hope that you consider voting for Carol Vetter for School committee this November.
Leslie Bannister Pierini
South Kingstown
