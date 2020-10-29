As gladiators swing their proverbial blades in our nation’s capital, vying for control of our Congress and Presidency, it can be easy to overlook comparatively small state elections.
This is a common attitude, one reinforced by a world dominated by global news and national headlines. In comparison to our entire nation, our state may seem insignificant. Your vote may simply coincide by whether an R or a D sits beside their name on the ballot.
Except our nation doesn’t run our schools. They don’t police our streets, nor operate our public hospitals, nor fix that pothole two roads down. That is the job of our state, of the leaders we elect. When we put somebody in the seat of our General Assembly, we are not making some insignificant choice, some afterthought after voicing our opinions on a national level. We are putting in power the person who will decide how much money will be spent on your child’s education, how quickly we can get snow off the road in a storm, or even how many of us may survive the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The person you decide to put in our statehouse may have far more influence over your daily life than any federal official.
And do not merely rely on party affiliation. Do not merely rely on the letter beside their name, for each leader coming out of a Rhode Island town is going to bring with them a unique combination of ideas and skills, ones that you can only know if you research them.
Alana DiMario is one of those leaders. She is a passionate, caring woman with love for the state of Rhode Island. She speaks with eloquence and poise, carrying with her an aura of strength and an endless curiosity. She has dedicated her life to helping others, working as a Mental Health Specialist in North Kingstown. She has worked with developmentally delayed children living in group homes. She understands the needs of those families have been torn apart by the Coronavirus, whether by losing a loved one or a job. She understands, and when she doesn’t, she aims to learn. She is a caretaker, a helper. A leader.
I am writing this to ask the people of Rhode Island, both within District #36 where Alana is running and outside of it, to take the time and learn about the leaders coming onto the ballot this November. I ask you this because in times like these, having a leader you trust is more important than anything else.
Gary A. Jennison III
Narragansett
