It was heart-wrenching for us to hear the cries of our cat Luna as she called for rescue from the storm drain she got lost in. After a full day and sleepless night trying all the usual tricks to lure her out, we called the South Kingstown Animal Shelter seeking advice. Manager AnnMarie Mitchell suggested calling dispatch, and that got the rescue team on the way! Animal Control assessed the situation and called the Highway Department to lift the storm drain. From there, the Fire Department was called as they have personnel certified to go down the drain. After more coaxing without result, water was used to successfully flush Luna out! We are immensely grateful to have our kitty back home sleeping off her big adventure.
John & Linda Law
(and Luna)
South Kingstown
