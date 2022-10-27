We would like to offer our support for Mike Marran's candidacy for South Kingstown Town Council. In the midst of a pandemic and uniquely difficult time for school systems last year, Mike volunteered to fill a vacancy on the SK School Committee to fulfill a term that he will complete in November. He has been a thoughtful, diligent and reliable addition to the committee, and he brought his skills and experience as an attorney to the table. In his time on the School Committee, Mike has focused on the need for a plan to modernize our school facilities, and has demonstrated unwavering support of high quality programs for students. We look forward to continuing to work with him on those efforts. He will be an asset to the town and the Council.
Carol Vetter
South Kingstown
(0) comments
