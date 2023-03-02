On Saturday February 4, our house was damaged by a fast-moving fire. The black smoke and flames spread so fast, luckily it was mid-day and we (Karen, Vince and Golden Retriever Lola) escaped unharmed.
Our sincere thanks go out to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the firefighters from North Kingstown and those from surrounding communities who responded quickly and acted bravely on our behalf. February 4th was the coldest day of the year with gale force winds. Their heroic work in horrendous conditions clearly saved neighboring homes from wind-blown flames. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
We are also grateful for the caring NK rescue personnel who transported us to the hospital for evaluation. Thank you to the NK Police department who enabled the flow of emergency services to transpire flawlessly and protect our property until the scene was safe.
State and local Fire Marshalls, Plum Beach neighbors, NK High School former colleagues, and many dear friends and new friends continue to surround us with overwhelming care and support.
Words of gratitude are not complete without mentioning the support and guidance of our daughter Jill D’Abrosca. Her knowledge from a stellar career in every level of emergency service and management helped us that day and continues to shine the way forward as we move through this next chapter and rebuild in the community of North Kingstown, so dear to our hearts. In gratitude,
Karen, Vince and Lola D’Abrosca
North Kingstown
