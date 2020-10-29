“Leadership is not about the next election, it’s about the next generation.” ~ Simon Sinek
On Nov. 3, our community will select four individuals to serve SK for the next four years as members of the School Committee. After listening to the many forum responses, reading numerous editorials, and reviewing candidate endorsements, I am more convinced than ever that this is a critically important election for our community – but even more so for the next generation of leaders. Our students have somehow navigated an unprecedented year with positive attitudes, incredible flexibility, and perhaps most significantly with hope for a brighter path forward. I believe that we all have a responsibility to this next generation of leaders – to model appropriate behavior and conflict resolution, to think innovatively, to step forward to advocate for those most in need and also to lead when change needs to occur – especially when it is challenging.
As someone who has taught leadership and organizational development for more than 18 years, my personal and professional experiences in the educational system have taught me many things – few however more important than being an effective team member, listening to those around you, and leading by example. I can skillfully collaborate, plan, and manage in addition to respecting and accepting diverse points of view and have done so effectively when leading and working with others. So, why, at this moment do I continue to ask for your support for a seat on South Kingstown’s School Committee? Because I recognize the work yet to be done, the path forward, and am committed to taking action to move us forward for positive change. I embrace this challenge.
I hope that you will vote for a new path forward – through early voting, by mail, or consider joining me at the polls on Tuesday to make your desire for change known. Together we can bring balance to our School Committee, can model effective leadership and collaboration, and we can continue to offer hope to our South Kingstown community for a brighter future.
Melissa Boyd
South Kingstown
