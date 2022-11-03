Happy fall to my friends and neighbors in the 36th Senate District. Two years ago my family was a very small part of electing Senator Alana DiMario. We knocked on doors, wrote postcards, posted on social media, and even put some signs in our yard. Since she was elected I have proudly watched her find a place in our state’s legislature.
Senator DiMario has shown all of us that she is not afraid to put in the hard work it takes to make an impact at the Statehouse. In her first term alone, she sponsored bills that were passed that had a direct positive impact on our community and state. She sponsored a bill that prevented insurance companies from charging co-pays for COVID related illnesses. She also sponsored a bill to ensure that all reported cases of child sexual abuse be referred to the Child Advocacy Center to ensure that children and families receive the support they need. In addition, she sponsored a bill that extended outdoor dining permits in an effort to support small businesses during the pandemic.
Senator DiMario has proven that she is a conscientious and dedicated legislator. She values the feedback from her constituents and prides herself on her responsiveness. I have seen first-hand how she takes the time to really listen to the concerns of her constituents and looks for solutions. While Senator DiMario has accomplished a great deal in her first term, she has committed to continue her efforts and is running again on a platform that focuses on investing in affordable housing, passing common sense gun safety legislation, expanding health care coverage for people with cancer, protecting our clean air and water, and most important to me, a livable Rhode Island for all.
I am excited to see what she will accomplish in her next term and hope to play another small part in helping her get elected again.
Kimberly Haskins
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.