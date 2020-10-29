I am writing to ask for your support for my friend Deb Bergner for the South Kingstown Town Council. I’ve known Deb for 15 years dating back to when our kids went to Matunuck Elementary School together. Deb has always been a leader in our community. I have witnessed Deb navigate life’s challenges with dignity and grace. She has always been a fierce advocate for this town and its citizens. You always know where Deb stands on the issues. She listens to the community and thinks things through with the good of our whole town in mind, from our children to our seniors.
Deb Bergner deserves a seat on the SK Town Council because she has worked for it. I’ve seen her attend and speak at most public meetings over the past several years and she often gives voice to those of us unwilling or unable to speak up. She has the courage to be the voice, even when she knows that her questions may make people feel uncomfortable.
Deb often tells the story of the woman she met during her last campaign who was trying to figure out how to afford to fix her roof while sitting council members were referring to tax increases in terms of cups of coffee. These are the people who also need a voice in Town Council. Deb will be that voice.
Please help put Deb Bergner in town hall and vote for her on November 3rd.
Cherie Conover
South Kingstown
