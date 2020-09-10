Thank you to all of those who supported me during the primary. As of this writing, the results are still pending from the Board of Elections mail in ballots.
We had some excellent conversations about the three college student ordinance and how it can bring a positive change to our town.
Many are optimistic about an improved quality of life for our neighborhoods. They also realize that this is just the beginning, and the current and future Town Council must defend and enforce the ordinance.
Regardless of the outcome, it was a privilege to speak to so many Narragansett voters about their concerns and the future of our town.
Thanks again for all your support.
Steve Ferrandi
Narragansett
