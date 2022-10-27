North Kingstown’s Democrat Town Council members have plans to use $3.7 million dollars toward the building of a Recreation Center, the funds for this will come from the over $20 million dollars of taxpayer funds held as Undesignated Funds coming from the budget surplus. This only represents a small portion of the funds needed to buy a site and construct the building.
This building will not be on the November 8 ballot and will not be put before the voters for approval. This action will be by the town council and the town manager. This building will compete with the former YMCA and the Wide World of Sports for customers and employees and will be tax free as a town property and financed with tax exempt bonds, none of which are available to the other business.
Over the past several town council meetings I asked if the town council planned on putting this question before the voters in the November election and the council president refused to answer my question. I do not understand the reluctance by the town council to let the voters approve of spending $10-12 million dollars on this facility. What makes these folks feel that they have the authority to all of these tax dollars without the approval of our citizens? Remember to vote on November 8th. Remember how some want to spend your tax dollars without your consent.
Richard Welch
North Kingstown
