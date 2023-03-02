Last week, Theresa Schimmel responded to my February 16 letter the editor (“‘Assault weapons’ ban is anti-gun nonsense,” The Independent, Feb. 16, 2022).
Unfortunately, her letter (‘Assault weapon ban’ is necessary progress,” The Independent, Feb. 23, 2022) contains several factual errors and anti-gun talking points.
She cites Secretary of State Greg Amore’s pledge “to do everything to get the assault weapons ban across the finish line”. Then-representative Amore was the prime sponsor of the ban on “large capacity magazines”. I asked Amore about this and he acknowledged his limited familiarity with firearms. But, he added, he “went to the state police range and fired a lot of guns”. Apparently we are to believe one trip to the range qualifies a politician to pontificate on gun control legislation.
Ms. Schimmel cites among “some verifiable facts” that “Sandy Hook took place before the current Connecticut ban on assault weapons was enacted”. According to the state website, Connecticut enacted its assault weapon ban in 1993 and expanded it in 2001. The federal ban on assault rifles was in place from 1994 to 2004. . If memory serves, the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School took place in December 2012.
She cites the Gun Law Navigator as her source. This “largest historical data base on modern U.S. gun laws” is a project of multi-billionaire, anti-gun activist Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety which is also the parent organization of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense to which I suspect Ms. Schimmel belongs.
It is a fact that the federal ban was allowed to sunset in 2004 because analysis by the Department of Justice concluded there was no indication that the ban had any positive effect on reducing gun violence.
Demonstrating the abysmal lack of information displayed by most gun control activists, Ms. Schimmel writes that field tests showed the AR-15’s “high-velocity projectiles caused amputation of limbs, massive body wounds, and decapitation”. It is the bullet — not the gun is it fired from — that causes such trauma. The military version of the AR-15 was not designed to decapitate and amputate limbs.
Another gun control talking point is the number of “mass shootings” that occur. Ms. Schimmel alleges that “The U.S. has had more mass shootings in 2023 than days in the year”. The FBI classifies any incident where four or more people are killed as a “mass murder”. In June 2021 the Gun Violence Archive changed its definition to include “incidents in which bullets hit four or more people regardless of whether any of them die”. In May 2022 NBC News decided that a mass shooting is “a single incident where three or more people other than the shooter have been injured or killed in a public place.”
Ms. Schimmel neglects to tell us which measurement she is using and why, if these mass shootings are so common, are they considered “news” when one occurs.
Finally, she alleges that banning assault weapons “is an essential and obvious step toward making our communities safer”. The FBI annual reports show that military-style weapons are rarely used in crimes.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
